“I felt like it was the best fit for me. Coach (Juwan) Howard is a players coach and that is the one thing that I was impressed with during my visit there and I need a coach like that,” Williams said. “I also love his coaching style. I liked his fast-pace offense they run and the movement they have, such as back screens and a lot of ball screens.”

Following his decommitment from Georgetown , Terrance Williams has made the final decision on his college landing spot. The four-star forward, following his official visit to Michigan over the weekend, gave his verbal commitment to the Wolverines, he told Rivals.com.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and capable of playing either forward position, Williams sits as the 94th best prospect in the 2020 class. The 23rd rated small forward nationally is valued for his toughness and shot making. He comes to Ann Arbor with a tremendous winning pedigree and will enroll alongside his travel teammate and good friend, Hunter Dickinson.

Another mix-and-match sort of forward that should fit in well next to Brandon Johns and Isaiah Livers, Williams spoke further on his fit at Michigan. “In his system, he (Juwan Howard) told me I would play more of the three and the four as a hybrid forward, but with his positionless style of basketball, it really doesn’t matter,” he said. “It is just more about who is at different spots, which is what I feel I will thrive in.”

He made over 37-percent of his perimeter attempts on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer. He also posted per-game averages of 15.1 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Williams becomes the fourth member of Michigan’s 2020 class. All four can be found within the Rivals150. Five-star Isaiah Todd, top-50 center Hunter Dickinson and versatile combo guard Zeb Jackson will join Williams next year in Ann Arbor. They make up the fourth best class in America and the Big 10’s top 2020 group.