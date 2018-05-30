Michigan locks up top-40 wing Jalen Wilson
Fresh off of its run to the national title game, Michigan used its recent on-the-floor success to land the commitment of top-40 wing Jalen Wilson. One of the most versatile wing prospects in America, Wilson selected the Wolverines on Wednesday night.
A 6-foot-8 wing who can complete a multitude of tasks on the playing floor, Wilson said a May unofficial visit to Ann Arbor played a big role in his decision.
“It was an amazing campus and the coaches are great,” he said. “They really want me to come in and be a wolf. That is what they say by being someone that comes in, leads the team, scores, plays on both ends and gets the offense the ball.”
Selecting the Wolverines over other finalists - UCLA, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Marquette - the commitment of Wilson is a giant win for the coach John Beilein and his staff. One of the top prospects from the always-talented state of Texas, Wilson becomes the first Lone Star State commitment for Beilein during his tenure at Michigan.
What makes Wilson such a valuable prospect is that, at 6-foot-8, he can run a half-court offense when placed on the ball, and he can also create for himself with an impressive use of angles and footwork from 20 feet and in. On the adidas circuit this spring, the versatile Wilson has posted solid averages of 18 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is someone who can be used at three positions on the floor and with a tactical coach in Beilein Wilson should thrive as a do-it-all producer for the Wolverines.
The first commitment for 2019, the Wolverines will look to add one more piece to their roster from the junior ranks. They sit in the final six for top-30 lead guard DJ Carton, and remain in a good spot for shooter Joe Girard. Either of whose commitments could end their pursuit of a class of 2019 prospect this summer.