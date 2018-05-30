Fresh off of its run to the national title game, Michigan used its recent on-the-floor success to land the commitment of top-40 wing Jalen Wilson. One of the most versatile wing prospects in America, Wilson selected the Wolverines on Wednesday night.



A 6-foot-8 wing who can complete a multitude of tasks on the playing floor, Wilson said a May unofficial visit to Ann Arbor played a big role in his decision.



“It was an amazing campus and the coaches are great,” he said. “They really want me to come in and be a wolf. That is what they say by being someone that comes in, leads the team, scores, plays on both ends and gets the offense the ball.”