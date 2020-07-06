Basketball Recruiting - Michigan lands Rivals150 forward Will Tschetter

“The culture of basketball and how they have always been known to have success on and off the court,” Tschetter told Rivals.com as far as why he committed to the Wolverines on Monday. “I feel like Coach (Juwan) Howard established a trusting relationship from day one that I met him; that not only goes for him but for the whole staff. They were just very genuine and humble people through the recruiting process.”

Faced with a need for a deep and talented 2021 class, Michigan struck again early Monday. Rivals150 forward and one of the breakouts of the spring, Will Tschetter announced his commitment to the Wolverines.

Tschetter selected the Wolverines over offers from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Minnesota, Nebraska, Richmond and Virginia Tech. A 6-foot-8 power forward, Tschetter is the 25th rated prospect at his respective position on the floor, and sits as the 142nd best prospect in America.

What Michigan will be getting in Tschetter is an explosive athlete in the open floor that can lead the break off the defensive glass. He is a more than capable shot maker that can score from each level and brings extra toughness to the hardwood thanks to his time quarterbacking his Stewartville High unit on the football field. Holding a 3.99 GPA in the classroom, Tschetter possesses similar intellect as a passer and decision-maker on the court and is someone that can fill a variety of holes along the frontline.

Tschetter is the likely replacement for Isaiah Livers after the season, filling the combo forward role that can make shots, finish on the break and defend different spots. He will join fellow Rivals150 junior Isaiah Barnes on campus next fall, while the Wolverines have a number of other needs before putting to bed its 2021 class.