Michigan landed its first class-of-2023 commitment on Thursday, when four-star center Papa Kante announced his decision to sign with the Nittany Lions. The South Kent (Conn.) High School star chose the Wolverines over finalists Memphis, Pittsburgh, Maryland and Rutgers. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what UM is getting as well as what it means for the bigger picture.

WHAT MICHIGAN IS GETTING

Kante comes equipped with a 6-foot-10 frame and a wingspan that easily exceeds that. His calling card is how well versed he is in using that length as both a shot-blocker and a rebounder, allowing him to impact games even when he’s not scoring at a massive clip. He isn’t an offensive liability by any stretch, as he boasts reliable hands and a nice touch around the rim, And while Kante isn’t a consistent three-point shooter, he’s comfortable enough to put one up if left open on the outside. He’s well-versed in using his frame to create space under the glass and is a reliable finisher when working with his back to the basket. He’ll become more of a weapon as he gets more comfortable facing up, putting the ball on the court and shooting from the mid-range. For now, however, his frame and raw ability make him an intriguing long-term prospect with the chance to be great down the road if he continues to develop from a skill standpoint. Kante has the measurables and agility to play important minutes upon his arrival at Michigan, but he’ll need to be molded as a scorer before he reaches his ceiling.



