Jackson chose the Wolverines over Marquette , Purdue , Butler , Arizona State , Michigan State, and Ohio State . A native of Toledo, Ohio, there was talk in early September that he was ready to come off the board as the prevailing talk surrounded Butler. Since then, Jackson backed off a pending decision, narrowed his school list to a final seven, took a spree of visits and now, is a verbally committed prospect to Michigan.

Michigan took a step towards its future on Tuesday thanks to the commitment of four-star guard Zeb Jackson . A member of the Rivals150, the junior guard decided to end his recruitment much earlier compared to others in his class as he chose the Wolverines over a bevy of Midwest powers.

Running with the C2K Elite program this summer, Jackson was coached by Quincy Simpson, the father of current UM standout guard Xavier Simpson. The Wolverines star competed for the same travel program as Jackson and is likely the long-term replacement for Simpson in Ann Arbor two years from now.



Bringing great length to the floor and a quality feel and pace for the game, Jackson is more of a scorer but should have no issues rounding out his skillset in becoming a playmaker first. Emerging this summer on the travel circuit, offers were not difficult to come by for the junior. He finished his time on the Under Armour platform posting per-game averages of 13.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.

Michigan’s first commitment in the 2020 class, Jackson is a fine start to what could be another nationally regarded group. After securing the commitments of two Rivals150 seniors in Jalen Wilson and Cole Bajema earlier this year, thus resupplying their wing and frontcourt cupboard, the Wolverines sit in a good spot in gearing more attention towards the younger classes in getting a step ahead of its competitors.