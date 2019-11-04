Timberlake chose Miami over Pitt , Providence , Seton Hall and South Carolina. He is rated as the 26th best prospect in the 2020 class, and as the fifth best small forward nationally. Attending the prestigious DeMatha Catholic High program, Timberlake joins junior standout Chris Lykes in calling the region DMV region as home.

Miami tapped back into the talented DMV region on Monday which became one of Jim Larranaga’s top recruiting wins to date. Five-star wing Earl Timberlake announced his commitment to the Hurricanes, giving the Canes a versatile and tough-nosed weapon along the perimeter.

A 6-foot-5, strong and well-built wing that can arguably play all three positions in the backcourt, toughness will never be lacking with Timberlake. He is a well-rounded playmaker that can be used on and off of the ball. The lefty is ready-to-go perimeter defender that is one of the top competitors in his class.

Not a great perimeter shooter, Timberlake is a more than capable mid-range scorer that can create for others and himself. A top standout on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer, Timberlake showed the ability to flourish in whichever role that he was placed. He posted per-game averages of 18.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

He becomes Miami’s first five-star commitment since Lonnie Walker pledged to the program three years ago. Next fall, four-star forward Matt Cross will join Timberlake at Miami which creates a top-25 recruiting class entering the early signing period next week.