Rivals recently caught up with the Queens native guard to discuss his recruitment and the major players to land his pledge.

One of the spring’s most interesting attention-grabbers, Christian Bliss has helped his stock with his recent play and is headed to play high-major college basketball because of it. Bliss is playing the Nike EYBL circuit with the PSA Cardinals, whom he has helped to a 10-2 record by averaging 9.6 PPG, 5.3 APG and 4.5 RPG while finding ways to impact winning every time he takes the floor.





ON HIS VISITS

“I went to Villanova a while back and it was cool. I’m thinking about going to Miami and Xavier and maybe one or two more.”

ON VILLANOVA

“I just like their culture. I like the coaching staff and the way they build winners. They like players that make winning plays, and that’s me.”

ON XAVIER

“They are definitely in the mix. I have a pretty good relationship with the coaches and my teammate, (Kachi Nzeh), is committed there. It would be nice to play with him, for sure.”

ON WHAT NZEH TELLS HIM ABOUT XAVIER

“He hasn’t gotten there yet, so he can't tell me much, but he talks about his visit. He talks about how nice everything is and how locked in the team is.”

ON MIAMI

“They let their guys play, but they expect a lot from the guys. They play hard, but give them a lot of freedom to make plays.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME

“A leader, a great teammate and a winner. I find ways to win games.”