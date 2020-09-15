Basketball Recruiting - Miami lands four-star guard Nisine Poplar

“They were showing me the most love and was in contact with me every day,” Poplar told Rivals.com. “They did all the extra things that other coaches didn’t do.”

Looking to add greater firepower along the perimeter, Miami landed its top recruit from the 2021 class on Tuesday. Four-star wing Nisine Poplar committed to the Hurricanes, giving the ACC program a tough and versatile scorer in the backcourt.

Poplar is a 6-foot-5 scoring guard out of Philadelphia that broke out this summer and emerged as a priority recruit for a number of east coast powers. Picking the Hurricanes over Auburn, Georgia and Seton Hall, Poplar has the chance to leave a quick and immediate impact on the ACC program. He sits as the 109th best prospect in America and is someone that can affect both sides of the court.

“I love the idea of playing against Duke, UNC and the Virginia schools like that in the ACC,” Poplar went on to say. “Coach L recently gave (Isaiah) Wong and Harlond Beverly opportunities as freshmen and I feel like I can contribute in a big way as a freshman.”

Miami now sits with two commitments in the 2021 class. Earlier in the summer, Rivals150 guard Bensley Joseph gave his own verbal commitment to the Hurricanes. Jakai Robinson is another wing that Miami has locked in upon, while they are also in need for a big man in completing its class.