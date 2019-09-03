Selecting the Hurricanes over Butler , Florida , Indiana , South Carolina and Texas A&M , Miami secures one of the toughest and more versatile forwards found along the east coast. Boosting his stock this summer with the BABC travel program, the same uniform that former Miami standout Bruce Brown once suited up for, Cross gives Jim Larranaga a do-it-all type that will bring his hard hat to the floor each time out.

After visiting a slew of programs up and down the east coast, Matt Cross decided to end his recruitment on Tuesday evening. The four-star forward committed to Miami , months after originally visiting the ACC program.

Continuing to ascend the Rivals150, Cross is the perfect small ball power forward for today’s style of basketball. The 6-foot-8 senior is a two-way contributor that brings a blue-collared work ethic to floor and could fill a leadership void early on. He can make shots to the perimeter, finish through contact, rebound in high volumes and defend either forward position.

Completing his prep career this winter at Brewster Academy, Cross is one of the few that can check a variety of boxes on the final stat sheet. This past summer on the Nike EYBL circuit, he posted per-game averages of 23.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

Cross becomes the first member of Miami’s 2020 class. A New England native, Jim Larranaga strikes within a region that has consistently attributed to his success at Miami, and at his previous coaching stops.

The Hurricanes will look to add to its backcourt as they continue to pursue Niels Lane, Andre Curbelo and Deivon Smith.