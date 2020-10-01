Basketball Recruiting - Miami joins A&M, Michigan in thick of race for Eric Dailey Jr.

A Florida native, Eric Dailey Jr. has long been in contact with the in-state schools. His recruitment has taken on a national feel in recent months, however, as Texas A&M, Michigan and others have become mainstays in his process. Below, the Rivals150 forward discusses where things stand and which programs are making him a priority.





ON SCHOOLS STANDING OUT

“The main schools that have prioritized me right now are Iowa State, Miami, Michigan and Texas A&M.”





ON MIAMI

“Man, that’s a great school. It’s also kinda like home for me, even though I’m from Bradenton. I really just want to go to a school that cares about me, and I feel like Miami cares about me.”





ON MICHIGAN

“I like Michigan. Having [son of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard] Jett [Howard] on my team helps that. It helps me be familiar with Michigan and comfortable. That’s a good connection to have. Also, they have a pro coaching them. He’s been where I’m trying to go.”





ON TEXAS A&M

“The coach recruiting me there, [Vince Walden], actually coached at IMG. He coached the first national team we ever had. That’s cool to know and he can relate to me. I like having that connection.”





ON OTHER SCHOOLS INVOLVED

“I have some interest from South Carolina and Kentucky, so we’ll see what happens with them.”





ON A DECISION TIMETABLE

“I’m still getting more offers, so I don’t know. It’ll probably be senior year when I’m ready. Other than that, I’m just going to see what happens.”



