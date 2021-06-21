Mgbako returns from injury, talks possible visits

PHILADELPHIA -- Five-star forward Mackenzie Mgbako’s first game back from an ankle injury went as well as anyone could expect. The Rivals150 standout went for 19 points and more than 10 rebounds in front of a gaggle of college coaches at the Philly Live event over the weekend. Following the game, Rivals.com caught up with the New Jersey-based prospect to discuss his visit plans and what his college future may hold.







ON HIS RETURN TO ACTION:

“I was practicing and jumped up in the open run and tweaked my ankle. I missed some time, but it was good. It let me work more on back-to-basket post moves and not so much the 3-ball. Then I got my handle back. I did a lot of handling drills when I wasn;t dosing too much movement.”





ON POSSIBLE VISIT DESTINATIONS:

“I don’t have anything set up yet, but that could change any time. Maybe Villanova. They’ve been recruiting me hard. Maybe I’ll go to Penn, Maryland, Kentucky and Duke. I want to see those schools. I want to see how it is.”





ON VILLANOVA:

“I like Coach Jay Wright. He’s a really nice guy. I have some friends from Rutgers Prep -- my boys Trey Patterson and Christina Dalce are there. I’m really close with them and they say it’s a great school, so I for sure want to check it out.”





ON DUKE:

“I know Coach [Jon] Scheyer. He’s a good guy and he’s been coaching under Coach K for a long, long time. Duke is still gonna be Duke under him. I’m not worried about that.”ON





OTHER SCHOOLS HE LIKES SO FAR

“LSU for sure. They’ve been recruiting me hard so I want to know more about them. I don’t know a lot right now, but the coaches told me they are going to go more in depth next week -- the next time we talk.”



