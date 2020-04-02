Previously offered by Grambling State and Tulsa, Rand was named the NJCAA Region 10 Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 9.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.4 blocks per game -- which led the nation -- according to NJCAA.org.

A lean and wiry four man who can really run the floor, Rand is an absolutely freakish athlete. He is quick off the floor, blocks shots with either hands and is quite an impressive catcher and finisher of lobs.

He does need to add strength and his offense is a work in progress, but he fills a need for the Tigers as an energy guy who can protect the rim while also having the ability to switch and recover around the perimeter.

While Rand is the Tigers first commitment, they are still in hot pursuit of some of the biggest remaining names in the high school class of 2020. No. 2 overall Jalen Green and top 10 Greg Brown sit atop their wish list and they've also been active in exploring the transfer market.

