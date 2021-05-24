McDonald's Takeaways: RYZE Hoops Live Showcase II

The RYZE Hoops Live Showcase II took over the Atlanta area this weekend at LakePoint Sports Champions Center with much of the top talent in the Southeast taking the floor. Dan McDonald recaps many of the standout performances from the event.

FROM THE NOTEPAD

Fresh off receiving offers from Arkansas, Clemson and South Carolina on Friday, Reed justified being that caliber of prospect with his play this weekend. In the second half of a semifinal game against Team Huncho with his AC Georgia team down a top player, Reed made all the clutch plays to keep his team alive. There deep threes, three-point plays attacking the basket, blocked shots, and rebounds in traffic. Georgia, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech and Xavier have also offered the Georgia native.

*****

When Ewin is locked in, he’s one of the most talented post players in the 2022 class nationally. His great potential is starting to turn into consistent production. He looks like a young Kevin Love with his strong body, ability to pass, rebounds and be a versatile offensive threat. Illinois is his most recent offer.

*****

Hill is a dynamic scoring guard who is starting to come into his own this travel season. His ability to play ball screens is as good as anyone in the 2022 class. He’s an elite finisher in the paint as well. As he becomes a more consistent shooter from deep, it will only make him a more dangerous offensive player. Illinois also recently offered him to go along with earlier offers from Alabama and Virginia Tech.

*****

Look out for Curry as a prospect on the rise in the 2023 class out of North Carolina. The 6-foot-1 guard consistently went over 30 points this weekend. He’s super quick and shifty with the ball in his hands. He gets off the floor and gets his shot up quick, so he’s able to hit tough, contested shots. He also made the best pass of the week through traffic in transition. Florida State and Texas A&M have already offered.

From start to finish, Newton dominated for the Atlanta Xpress 16-under team on their way to a championship. He scored right around 20 points each game and did it from all three levels. The 6-foot-4 athletic wing is also a terrific defender that hits boards hard as well.

*****

Johnson had the highest scoring outburst of the weekend with a 44-point game against the Georgia Stars to put Game Elite into the championship game. Johnson looks so much quicker and stronger now and it’s made him an even more dangerous player on both ends. Georgetown, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Xavier are in with offers for the 6-foot-3 lead guard.

*****

Phillips earned a spot in our initial Rivals rankings for the 2023 class and he’s living up to that billing right now. The 6-foot-9 forward out of Alabama played up in the 17-under division next weekend and was one of the most dominant interior players in the event. He’s really quick off the floor, tough, and has the strong hands and soft touch to finish in traffic. Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Virginia Tech offered early on.

*****

OTHER NOTES