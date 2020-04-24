This week’s edition of McDonald's Nuggets addresses concerns with the proposed transfer rule, an update on class of 2020 big man Frank Anselem and his Commit of the Week and Transfer of the Week.

The most talked about topic by college coaches these days - at least from my conversations - is the likelihood of the rule allowing one-time transfers without sitting out going into place in college hoops. Whether that happens for the upcoming season or the 2021-22 season there are some aspects that need to be sorted out.

As I’ve said in the past, I think this rule is healthy for college basketball. It gets rid of the silly waiver process that currently goes on and gives athletes a little more wiggle room if they need a fresh start. With that being said, there are a couple rules that probably need to be tweaked if and/or when this rule hits.

The one concern I’ve heard from several coaches is how this impacts the Academic Progress Rate (APR). I won’t bore you with details, but basically you get points for keeping players on your roster and keeping them eligible. If a player leaves your program and either isn’t eligible or isn’t in good academic standing (at least a 2.6 GPA), the school gets dinged a point. It doesn’t take much attrition at a school where players are under a 2.6 for them to fall under the number that causes problems with the NCAA.

The other rule that potentially needs to be tweaked is the number of official visits schools are allowed. As it stands right now, each school is allowed 28 official visits over a two-year period. In other words, if you have 15 official visits one year, you get 13 the next year. It’s not going to be terribly uncommon for schools to have six or more scholarships to fill every year. That means schools better hit at a good rate when they bring in a prospect. Another consequence here will likely be the rule put in a couple years ago allowing juniors to take official visits won’t be used because schools will need to save those for seniors and transfers.

Lastly, we’re going to start seeing fewer graduate transfers going forward. Many of the prospects you see ending up as graduate transfers are able to graduate because they took advantage of the redshirt year that came with transferring. On the flip side, going back to the APR, I’m a little worried we’re going to see fewer players graduating to begin with, which impacts the APR score. Somebody who transferred schools multiple times could lose a decent amount of credits by changing schools. That’s another problem that will need to be solved over time.