McDonald's Nuggets: Top five commits in the past week, more

In this week’s edition of McDonald’s Nuggets, Dan McDonald discusses the top five commitments in a busy week of commitments in the 2022 class, along with a huge addition for Memphis this season.

Early August usually means a flurry of commitments, and this past week did not disappoint. Coming off a national championship season, Baylor’s coaching staff is keeping the momentum going by landing in-state five-star guard (1) Keyonte George from Lewisville (Texas). The Bears have had some terrific guards come through Waco in recent years, but George is as talented as any of them. He’ll be a star for Scott Drew next season before making a lot of money in the NBA.

Andy Enfield continues to keep the pipeline open for talent at USC as the Trojans locked in a commitment from (2) Kijani Wright earlier this week. USC will be getting one of the most dominant post players in the amateur ranks with his aggressiveness on the boards and ability to finish through contact. He has great feet for a young prospect at his size, along with strong hands.

Kansas scored a third commitment in the 2022 class this week with the addition of (3) MJ Rice, who will spend this season at Prolific Prep in California. The 6-foot-5 wing is one of the strongest prospects in the class and very talented scorer at all three levels. His versatility and production will be a huge asset for Bill Self in his time with the Jayhawks.

Oregon’s 2022 class is off to a terrific start after the Ducks added (4) Kel’el Ware earlier this week to go along with five-star guard Dior Johnson. Currently at No. 33 in the Rivals150, Ware could make the jump into five-star range in the next update. He has a really high upside as a mobile 7-footer with skill.

Like Kansas, Syracuse is now up to three commitments in the 2022 class, with (5) Quadir Copeland choosing the Orange earlier this week. The four-star guard gives Jim Boeheim another long, athletic guard at 6-foot-6 to put in the front of his 2-3 zone. But Copeland is also a flashy playmaker at the offensive end, and he should make guys like Justin Taylor, Kamari Lands and Benny Williams better.