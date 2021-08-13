McDonald's Nuggets: Top five commits in the past week, more
In this week’s edition of McDonald’s Nuggets, Dan McDonald discusses the top five commitments in a busy week of commitments in the 2022 class, along with a huge addition for Memphis this season.
*****
MORE: Five big questions prior to next rankings updates | Five who could jump to top of 2022 rankings |
RECRUITING NEWS: USC lands five-star Kijani Wright
2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2023 Rankings: Top 30
*****
STARTING FIVE: Top five commitments in the 2022 class this week
Early August usually means a flurry of commitments, and this past week did not disappoint. Coming off a national championship season, Baylor’s coaching staff is keeping the momentum going by landing in-state five-star guard (1) Keyonte George from Lewisville (Texas). The Bears have had some terrific guards come through Waco in recent years, but George is as talented as any of them. He’ll be a star for Scott Drew next season before making a lot of money in the NBA.
Andy Enfield continues to keep the pipeline open for talent at USC as the Trojans locked in a commitment from (2) Kijani Wright earlier this week. USC will be getting one of the most dominant post players in the amateur ranks with his aggressiveness on the boards and ability to finish through contact. He has great feet for a young prospect at his size, along with strong hands.
Kansas scored a third commitment in the 2022 class this week with the addition of (3) MJ Rice, who will spend this season at Prolific Prep in California. The 6-foot-5 wing is one of the strongest prospects in the class and very talented scorer at all three levels. His versatility and production will be a huge asset for Bill Self in his time with the Jayhawks.
Oregon’s 2022 class is off to a terrific start after the Ducks added (4) Kel’el Ware earlier this week to go along with five-star guard Dior Johnson. Currently at No. 33 in the Rivals150, Ware could make the jump into five-star range in the next update. He has a really high upside as a mobile 7-footer with skill.
Like Kansas, Syracuse is now up to three commitments in the 2022 class, with (5) Quadir Copeland choosing the Orange earlier this week. The four-star guard gives Jim Boeheim another long, athletic guard at 6-foot-6 to put in the front of his 2-3 zone. But Copeland is also a flashy playmaker at the offensive end, and he should make guys like Justin Taylor, Kamari Lands and Benny Williams better.
2021 COMMIT OF THE WEEK: Jalen Duren to Memphis
It was a busy week of commitments in the 2022 class, but let’s not forget about one of the most impactful newcomers to college basketball this upcoming season making a decision in favor of Memphis. Jalen Duren’s decision to play for Penny Hardaway gives the Tigers the most dominant rim protector in the country. He plays very under control on the block, where he’s a talented passer but also has the strong hands and soft touch to be a dangerous scorer. If he’s able to convince his buddy and fellow five-star Emoni Bates to join him this could be one of the more dangerous teams in the country.