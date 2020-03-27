McDonald's Nuggets: Top '21 classes, Commit of the Week
Dan McDonald is back with his weekend primer, McDonald's Nuggets. This week’s edition takes a look at which programs are off to strong starts with their 2021 classes, Indiana’s interest in a class of 2022 point guard, and Ohio State’s big addition this week.
*****
WHAT’S ON MY MIND: Top early 2021 classes
It’s early in the process for 2021 recruiting classes as so many schools are still trying to finish putting together their rosters for the upcoming season, which has obviously been more difficult with the Coronavirus pandemic shutting down campus visits. Three schools, though, need to be recognized for the work they’ve put in so far in the 2021 class.
It hasn’t taken Buzz Williams long to do serious work back in his home state of Texas in charge of the Aggies' program. With commitments from five-star guard Manny Obaseki and four-star wing Jaxson Robinson, Texas A&M currently has the top overall class. Whether that sticks or not, nobody knows. But what is certain is that it sets the stage for what could be a really highly ranked class, given all the talent in Texas this year.
How about Dave Leitao and the DePaul staff’s early start to the 2021 class? The Blue Demons secured a pair of early four-star commits in Keon Edwards and Ahmad Bynum. For a program looking to make a move upward in the Big East, that’s a good start.
And lastly, Greg Gard’s Wisconsin Badgers are on the board with three early commitments from Matthew Mors, Chucky Hepburn and Chris Hodges, all of whom are ranked inside the Rivals150. As you would expect, all three come from within the Big Ten footprint and should develop into quality players in Madison.
*****
Indiana secured a commitment from five-star point guard Khristian Lander a month ago. Although currently listed as a class of 2021 prospect, there is a good chance he ends up finishing high school this summer and joins the Hoosiers for the 2020-21 season. Regardless of what class Lander ends up in, it’d be wise for Archie Miller and his staff to start looking for his replacement soon because he likely won’t be on campus more than a year or two.
With that in mind, look for Bruce Thornton, the No. 21 prospect in the 2022 class, to get a long look from Indiana’s staff when the next live period takes place. According to his high school coach and his travel coach, Miller and an assistant have been in touch with Thornton this week to let him know of their interest.
Thornton is coming off a terrific sophomore year at Milton High School in Georgia where he averaged 23.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in leading his team to the 7-A semifinals in the state playoffs. Alabama, Auburn, Cincinnati, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Miami, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Xavier make up his offer list to date, with Kentucky showing interest.
*****
COMMIT OF THE WEEK: Seth Towns to Ohio State
Seth Towns announced his decision to head home to Columbus to finish his career playing for the Buckeyes earlier this week. Assuming he’s able to come back at full strength from a knee injury that has kept him out the last couple years, Towns is a huge addition for Ohio State going into the 2020-21 season.
At 6-foot-7, Towns gives Chris Holtmann a really versatile player that has averaged 14.2 points per game for his career along with five rebounds. He also knocked down 41.9% of his three-point attempts during his time at Harvard. Before settling on the Buckeyes, the Ohio native and former three-star prospect narrowed his list of options down to Duke, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Syracuse and Virginia.