Dan McDonald is back with his weekend primer, McDonald's Nuggets. This week’s edition takes a look at which programs are off to strong starts with their 2021 classes, Indiana ’s interest in a class of 2022 point guard, and Ohio State’ s big addition this week.

It’s early in the process for 2021 recruiting classes as so many schools are still trying to finish putting together their rosters for the upcoming season, which has obviously been more difficult with the Coronavirus pandemic shutting down campus visits. Three schools, though, need to be recognized for the work they’ve put in so far in the 2021 class.

It hasn’t taken Buzz Williams long to do serious work back in his home state of Texas in charge of the Aggies' program. With commitments from five-star guard Manny Obaseki and four-star wing Jaxson Robinson, Texas A&M currently has the top overall class. Whether that sticks or not, nobody knows. But what is certain is that it sets the stage for what could be a really highly ranked class, given all the talent in Texas this year.

How about Dave Leitao and the DePaul staff’s early start to the 2021 class? The Blue Demons secured a pair of early four-star commits in Keon Edwards and Ahmad Bynum. For a program looking to make a move upward in the Big East, that’s a good start.

And lastly, Greg Gard’s Wisconsin Badgers are on the board with three early commitments from Matthew Mors, Chucky Hepburn and Chris Hodges, all of whom are ranked inside the Rivals150. As you would expect, all three come from within the Big Ten footprint and should develop into quality players in Madison.