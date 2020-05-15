Dan McDonald is back with his weekly column, McDonald's Nuggets. This week’s edition shares some thoughts on "The Last Dance" going into the final two episodes, a prediction on the 2021 class and his Commits of the Week.

We’re going into the final Sunday of the "The Last Dance" and, like most of you, I’ve been completely fascinated by the 10-part documentary on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls. I have some thoughts I’ve been saving for this column.

Let me start by asking: Can we all collectively agree to stop the debate over who is better between Michael Jordan and LeBron James, especially if you’re under 35 and are too young to have a real memory of Jordan in his prime? They are different players, have different personality types and played in completely different versions of the NBA. Completely reasonable and knowledgeable people can strongly disagree here.

Now that that’s off my chest, I have no idea why Jordan ever worried about people not liking him after this documentary. He has come off as an incredibly authentic person who has his flaws like the rest of us – and he owns them. His approval rating seems to be higher than ever. The one part that still completely blows my mind about Jordan is that he played on his injured foot knowing there was a 10% chance he could suffer a career-ending injury. Going along with that, I love his mentality about playing every night because he didn’t want to disappoint a fan that could be watching him for the only time. Compare that to today’s “load management” trend, which I’m perfectly fine with and understand, but I love Jordan’s mindset.

The story about Scottie Pippen not going in for the final seconds of the playoff game because the play was drawn up for Toni Kukoc is really disappointing. Pippen's playing style leads me to believe he was great to play with, but that’s about as bad as it gets as a teammate.

How about Dennis Rodman needing a trip to Vegas with Carmen Electra in the middle of the season to get his mind right? I don’t think Twitter could handle that happening today with an NBA star.

To steal a line from Kevin Durant, Jordan’s mom is the real MVP, especially for Nike. How different would shoe companies look today if she never pushed him to go meet with Nike and instead he signed with adidas or Converse?

And lastly, Phil Jackson’s ability to manage all the personalities on that team, as well as the situation with Jerry Krause, is nothing short of incredible.