*****

WHAT’S ON MY MIND: I’d still take Anthony Edwards No. 1 overall

Anybody that has read this column over the last year and change knows I’m really high on Anthony Edwards and have been for quite some time. Nothing that has happened this year, good or bad, has changed my opinion that he should be the No. 1 overall pick, regardless of which team wins the NBA lottery. My reasoning is simple as I look at the top group of prospects for this upcoming NBA Draft. You’ll see James Wiseman, Onyeka Okongwu, LaMelo Ball, Isaac Okoro, Deni Avdija and some other names mentioned toward the top of the board. Aside from only seeing highlights of Avdija, I’ve seen enough of all those prospects to have a pretty strong feeling that Edwards has the best chance of all them at being an NBA All-Star someday. I think Edwards is capable of scoring 20-plus points per game. He’s the most complete scorer of the group and he can make players around him better. He’s the right kind of person to be a star of a franchise. He has the potential to be a star at the defensive end. He checks all the boxes from a size, athleticism and strength standpoint and can play anywhere in the backcourt. I don’t see anybody else in this draft class hitting all that criteria the same way Edwards does.

*****

RECRUITING NOTES FROM THE ROAD: Five-star matchup lives up to hype

I’m going to again to take this opportunity to brag on the fact I live in a state where two five-star prospects can play each other in the fourth-highest classification in the quarterfinals of the state tournament. That’s what happened on Wednesday afternoon between North Carolina signee Walker Kessler and Jabari Smith, who is No. 5 overall in the 2021 class. The matchup completely lived up to the hype. It was quite honestly one of the best high school games I’ve ever attended, and I’ve seen some good ones. With one of his future coaches in the building, Kessler put on a show and led his Woodward Academy team to a 58-56 victory with a 33-point, 13-rebound performance. Kessler showed that mix of post-up game and perimeter jumpers that makes him such an intriguing prospect in his 7-foot, 240-pound frame. His team came up just short, but Smith showed very well, too. He recorded a double-double himself with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Everybody who has watched Smith play any significant amount knows he’s insanely talented. He’s comfortable handling the ball and hitting jumpers, but he’s also comfortable playing on the block. What I learned about Smith and Kessler is they both have some serious competitive fire inside them. They were both great late when they needed to be and ripped down some tough rebounds to go with some tough buckets. Smith’s recruitment is still pretty open. He's taking an official visit to Tennessee this weekend, and he’s taken recent visits to Auburn, Georgia and Georgia Tech. A number of other schools such as Alabama, Clemson, LSU (his father’s alma mater) and several others are also involved. Based on his performance Wednesday I wouldn’t be shocked if UNC turns up the heat here as well.

*****

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Kansas

Kansas center Udoka Azubuike hugs forward Mitch Lightfoot. (AP Images)

This was a really tough call, because Florida State had a great week as well with a road win over NC State followed by a huge home win over Louisville with five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler in the building. But Kansas gets the edge here for me. Winning one of the best games of the college basketball season so far over previous No. 1 Baylor at the Bears' place to take over the No. 1 spot is pretty impressive. And this might not get a ton of attention elsewhere, but coming off such a big win can often be a letdown spot, so turning around and beating Oklahoma State by 25 is nothing to scoff at. Kansas is now in position to potentially win the Big 12 again with a 14-1 record and looks like a team that could cut down the nets in Atlanta in early April.

*****

WAGERS OF THE WEEK