Basketball Recruiting - McDonald's Nuggets: Sooners job, Walker Kessler, Syracuse

In this week’s edition of McDonald’s Nuggets, analyst Dan McDonald gives his take on the job opening at Oklahoma , updates Walker Kessler ’s decision to transfer, and names his Team of the Week and the 2022 Commit of the Week.

It’s been hinted at for some time now, but Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger officially decided to announce his retirement from coaching on Thursday afternoon. Kruger took over the Sooners 10 years ago and compiled a 195-128 record in Norman, which included seven trips to the NCAA Tournament and a Final Four run in 2016.

Kruger’s departure from coaching makes Oklahoma one of the more attractive job openings in college basketball right now. Before Kruger’s highly successful run, the Sooners also experienced great success under Jeff Capel, Kelvin Sampson and Billy Tubbs. The Big 12 is a great league. Oklahoma has endless resources and a fertile recruiting base.

So, who are some potential candidates to replace Kruger? Starting on the current Oklahoma staff, assistant coach Carlin Hartman has been a key part of recruiting several current players on the roster. He deserves some consideration here to make this a seamless transition, much like the football program did when Bob Stoops stepped down and elevated Lincoln Riley.

If athletic director Joe Castiglione goes outside for his next hire, there are two logical candidates with tournament success this season. Straight down I-35, North Texas head coach Grant McCasland has done a terrific job as the Mean Green advanced to the round of 32 after beating Purdue in the first round. His junior college ties and Texas roots would make a lot of sense here.

On the other side of the state, Paul Mills has steadily built up the Oral Roberts program in his four seasons as head coach to the point where the Golden Eagles are now in the Sweet 16 as No. 15 seed. Like McCasland, he’s a former Baylor assistant under Scott Drew with deep Texas ties from his time in Waco and as a high school coach in the state.

There will certainly be other quality candidates to emerge for this job. Could Sampson make a return to Norman? What about another sitting head coach looking for a fresh start? It will be an interesting search to follow.