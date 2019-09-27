Dan McDonald is back with his weekend primer, McDonald's Nuggets. This week’s edition includes thoughts on the Kansas Notice of Allegations, a big weekend at Auburn, an update on a four-star guard and the Commit of the Week.

Kansas received its Notice of Allegations earlier this week as fallout from the FBI investigation in college basketball, and it doesn’t look good for the Jayhawks and head coach Bill Self. I’m not going to rehash everything that is in there other than to mention it included three Level 1 violations, along with a lack of institutional control charge.

It could be almost a year before we know the exact penalties the NCAA will dish out to Kansas, but the punishment has already started on the recruiting trail. The uncertainty of what the NCAA will do is as bad or often worse than what the infractions committee hands down as punishment. For the next year - or possibly longer - Self and his staff will have to fend off other schools floating out rumors that the NCAA is going to slam the Jayhawks. As inconsistent and unpredictable as the NCAA is in these situations, the truth is nobody knows what is going to happen, which is exactly why other schools can use this to drum up fear in prospects.

Go back and look at what happened to North Carolina’s recruiting during the years before its academic scandal was put to bed. It wasn’t great by Tar Heel standards. Did you know Nassir Little in the 2018 class was the first top 10 recruit to sign with North Carolina since James McAdoo in 2011? It’s been widely rumored that had there not been uncertainty on what would happen with the NCAA, Brandon Ingram would have chosen North Carolina over Duke for his year of college in 2015-16.

Is it possible he could have been the difference in North Carolina winning the championship that year, as opposed to coming up just short against Villanova? With the academic scandal behind the Tar Heels, Roy Williams is back to beating out other top programs for five-star prospects and could potentially sign the top class in the country this year.

Whether the NCAA comes down hard on Kansas - or if somehow Self and the Jayhawks wiggle out of this - recruiting in the immediate future will take a hit.