I have been covering basketball recruiting in the Rivals.com network for exactly 10 years this weekend. In the past decade, there have been several changes in the way college basketball coaches recruit and the way recruits handle the recruiting process.

Of all the ways the recruiting process has evolved, the one change that stands out the most to me is the way high-major coaches have started to embrace transfers. When I first started, it was mostly mid-major and low-major coaches trying to bring in transfers coming down from the high-major level. Over the last few years, it’s become more and more common for a kid to end up at a low-major or mid-major program, have a great freshman and/or sophomore year, then transfer up to a high-major. The frequency in which players graduate and transfer - a lot of times because they already transferred once and have the redshirt year to allow them to graduate early - is also way higher.

When I have conversations with college coaches nowadays, it seems like most high-major coaches now plan on saving a scholarship for the late signing period with the intent on getting a transfer. It also seems like most coaches recruit as if they are going to lose at least one player to a transfer.

So, a little public service announcement to all fans out there: If your favorite team’s coaches seem like they are a little slow in adding players in the 2020 class, it could very well be because they are going to be active in the transfer portal after the season.