WHAT’S ON MY MIND: The G-League Rule

FROM THE ROAD: Big night from Mutombo

Ryan Mutombo (left)

I first saw Ryan Mutombo, the son of former NBA star Dikembe Mutombo, a couple years ago, but it wasn’t until this summer when I started to look at him as a Division I prospect. At the Memorial Day Classic in Atlanta, I wrote this about him: “The offense is still a work in progress, but definitely coming along, as he’s making some mid-range jumpers and free throws.” Fast forward to Tuesday night, when I watched him against St. Pius X, one of the better programs in Atlanta the past few years. To say his offense has continued to progress would be an understatement. He scored 43 points and added roughly a dozen rebounds and a few blocks in a double overtime win. He was dominant. I’m not trying to be a prisoner of the moment, but it’s been awhile since I’ve left watching a big man in a high school game more impressed than I was on Tuesday. Aside from the numbers, what impressed me most was that despite playing all but a few minutes in a double-overtime game he never really wore down. He was the difference in overtime. St. Pius X tried to press and speed the game up but he didn’t let that take him out of the game. Usually when I’m leaving a game and one of the coaches calls me to chat, he wants to know about his own players. St. Pius X coach Aaron Parr called me to talk about, among other things, how impressive Mutombo was. No matter what they tried to do or how they tried to defend, he had an answer for it. As for his recruitment, Georgetown and Georgia Tech are the two high-major programs to offer. Florida State, Georgia, North Carolina, Rutgers and Virginia are some of the other schools that have either watched him or plan to see him soon. Look for Mutombo’s stock to rise in a big way, as he’s not just a great prospect but a great student as well.

RECRUITING NOTE: Meet Kai Sotto

Kai Sotto, a 17-year old native of the Philippines, came over to the United States this year to play for The Skill Factory in Atlanta on the post-grad team. Last month at the National Prep Showcase, he impressed everyone in attendance with his all-around talent level and started to attract the attention of college coaches. At 7-foot-2, Sotto has a smooth jumper out to three-point range, great hands and soft touch around the rim, and he’s a really good passer operating out of the high post. Defensively, he’s an impact player because of his length. Earlier this week, Sotto made a trip up to Lexington to visit Kentucky. He also made the short drive over to Georgia Tech on Wednesday for a quick visit. DePaul’s coaching staff came down to meet with him on Wednesday night. Along with those schools, Auburn, Nebraska, USC and Vanderbilt have been involved. If he continues to play at a high level for TSF, don’t surprised to see schools such as Duke, Michigan State, North Carolina and Virginia jump into the mix. Before coming over to the United States, Sotto was a standout in FIBA tournaments for the Philippines. In the U-19 World Cup this summer in Greece, he averaged 11.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Illinois