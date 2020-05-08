I’ve put a lot of thought into the G League’s push to land top high school prospects into its pathway program as it has done with Jalen Green, Daishen Nix and Isaiah Todd. Let me start by saying I’m absolutely in favor of high school kids having more options, but I’m just not sure I like the direction this is going.

What needs to happen is more teamwork between the NCAA and the NBA on how to help athletes go from high school to the professional level. I understand college isn’t for everyone, which is why the G League should be an option for anyone who falls in that category. But college can be a very positive experience for the vast majority of players. I’d love to see the NCAA and the NBA work together to make college a more appealing option for someone like Green.

It benefits the NCAA for stars like Zion Williamson to spend time on Duke’s campus and appearing in the NCAA Tournament. It’s good for the NBA to have stars coming into the league with a college brand behind them, just like it’s great for the NFL to have Joe Burrow coming in after starring for LSU last season. Burrow has become a star.

Williamson probably would have signed a huge endorsement deal had he gone the G League route because he had already started to generate buzz among basketball fans, but I don’t think there is any doubt that number wouldn’t have come close to the $75 million he received after a year playing for arguably the biggest brand in college hoops. He also doesn’t get the Pelicans more prime-time games than I can ever remember without playing for a top college brand. Aside from being a great place to make stars more identifiable, college basketball is also a better place for NBA scouts to evaluate.

I’m a strong believer that it’s best for everyone involved for future NBA stars to spend time playing college basketball. This is where the "name, image and likeness" movement comes into play. The NCAA needs to soften the restrictions it put in place to allow student athletes to make as much money as they possibly can. If prospects know they can get into six figures while playing college basketball, I doubt we’d see too many turn down that opportunity and everyone would be better for it.