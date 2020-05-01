Give the NCAA a nice pat on the back for taking another step toward allowing athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness. It’s long overdue, and I’m a big fan of this move. With that being said, I have some questions and concerns about how this will be implemented.

Let’s start with the biggest problem of all. States such as California and Florida have passed legislation that basically allows athletes to take money from whoever they can, for whatever service they want. The NCAA’s version has restrictions on athletes only taking market value for whatever service they offer, and made it clear this rule isn’t supposed to be influential in the recruiting process or from keeping players from leaving the program. The only way this issue can be solved would be for Congress to get involved with a superseding law.

About those restrictions, why are they in there? And how in the world does the NCAA plan on enforcing them? And more important, who is going to be determining if a payment violates the rules? The NCAA wants to get out of the business of determining which transfers get waivers to be eligible right away because it’s too tricky. Good luck with this one.

Who is going to decide what the next college athlete like Zion Williamson is worth? He signed a shoe deal worth $75 million not long after his Duke career ended. Most first-round picks don’t make more than $10 million on their first deal. He’s clearly the most marketable college basketball player in the past decade. How does the NCAA determine whether he’s getting too much money? Again, have fun with that one.

Let’s say a team’s star player is on the fence about returning to school or going to the NBA, or a team’s sixth man is on the fence about leaving for an opportunity to start or staying in his current role? A local business steps up and helps out the player in either scenario with a sponsorship deal that is enough to keep the player. How does anyone determine if that was a deal put in place to retain the player or not? The same goes for a prospect torn between two schools during the recruiting process. You see how this could be problematic - and I could poke several more holes in this.

Lastly, I’ve seen people speculating how this could change the competitive landscape of football and basketball. Some are worried it just puts more separation between the top programs and the next tier. I’ve seen others suggest the opposite, that it could close the gap. I’ll go on record as saying it probably won’t change a whole lot. The top schools will keep getting the top players and on down the line. The biggest plus for college basketball fans with this ruling could end up being that it keeps top high school prospects from going to the G League instead of college.