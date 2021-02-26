Basketball Recruiting - McDonald's Nuggets: National camp, Duke's surge, WVU's big commit

In this week’s edition of McDonald’s Nuggets, analyst Dan McDonald boldly predicts that Michigan will win the national championship, names Duke as his Team of the Week and also unveils two Commits of the Week.

I’ve watched Michigan as much as I’ve watched any team in the country this season. I’ve watched plenty of Gonzaga, Baylor and every other top-level team in college basketball this season. I really believe Michigan is the best team and will win the national championship in April.

Let’s go through my reasons why I have the Wolverines cutting down the nets. I love teams with strong senior leadership. Michigan checks that box in a big way with Isaiah Livers, Eli Brooks and Mike Smith in the starting lineup, and they are combining for 32 points per game. You also have senior wing Chaundee Brown off the bench as a transfer from Wake Forest who is a capable scorer and an elite defender. That’s a lot of quality experience.

Between Livers, Hunter Dickinson and Franz Wagner the Wolverines have three guys capable of going for 20-plus on any given night. And along with that scoring prowess, they are unselfish and really strong passers to go along with the two senior guards in the backcourt. The ball always moves and leads to a lot of open shots.

Michigan doesn’t have a ton of depth, but the Wolverines have a really solid eight-man rotation that fills all the roles needed on a championship team. They have ball-handlers and good decision-makers. They have shot-makers. They defend. They have depth inside with Dickinson, Austin Davis and Brandon Johns. They do a great job on the boards, including the guards. And last but not least, Juwan Howard and his staff do a really good job coaching confidence into their guys and getting them to play at the highest level.

If the time comes when the Wolverines meet up with Gonzaga or Baylor, I think they have the goods to beat either one of them.