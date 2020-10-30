Basketball Recruiting - McDonald's Nuggets: Momentum for UK, Georgia Tech, Dayton

It shouldn’t come as a surprise when it happens after the way the last decade played out, but John Calipari once again has Kentucky heating up on the recruiting trail. It started a week ago when the Wildcats were able to secure a commitment from five-star class of 2022 point guard Skyy Clark, beating out Memphis, North Carolina and UCLA to land one of the top floor generals in the country, regardless of class. Clark could end up in Lexington next year as there have long been rumors of him reclassifying into the 2021 class, but as of right now he plans to stick in the 2022 class and is an excellent start for Big Blue Nation.

Earlier this week, Kentucky scored a commitment from four-star small forward Bryce Hopkins. The Illinois native had been committed to Louisville for a year before opening his recruitment again in August, which resulted in several schools jumping into the mix, including Kentucky. Currently No. 30 overall in the 2021 Rivals150, Hopkins is a really skilled offensive player with the size and versatility to play either forward spot at the next level. Backing out of a Louisville commitment to choose Kentucky is a good way to add a little juice to a rivalry that doesn’t exactly lack hostility.

And it looks like Kentucky might not be far away from more good news. Five-star power forward Daimion Collins will announce his college decision on Saturday, and he will be choosing from a top five that includes Kansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas Tech. Early on, it looked like Texas had the edge. Not too long ago, Oklahoma had surged and the Sooners were viewed by many as the leader. As we head into decision time on Saturday, Kentucky sits in great position to land the No. 10 prospect in the 2021 Rivals150.

How did Kentucky suddenly make a big move? Look no further than Calipari’s decision to hire Jai Lucas to his staff this offseason (Note: Lucas recruited Collins while he was at Texas). Initially, Lucas was brought in for a support staff role, which meant he could not recruit and could not bring any players he had previous relationships with to Kentucky due to the NCAA’s Individuals Associated With a Prospect (IAWP) rule. On Thursday afternoon, Calipari decided to make Lucas one of his three assistant coaches and moved Tony Barbee to a support staff position. Lucas developed a great reputation as both a recruiter and on-court coach at Texas before making the move to Kentucky. He also built a relationship with Collins during his time in Austin, so this opens the door for Collins to sign with Kentucky.

Collins has a really high ceiling at 6-foot-10 with his length, athleticism and always-improving skill level. To give you an idea of the type of talent he is: Collins will often play a primary ball-handler role for his high school team.