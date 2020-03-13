Dan McDonald is back with his weekend primer, McDonald's Nuggets. This week’s edition addresses the impact of the coronavirus on college hoops, a thought on a five-star 2021 prospect, the Commit of the Week and the Team of the Week.

The immediate impact of the coronavirus is obviously the shutting down of all conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament. But beyond this week, what other ways will COVID-19 impact college hoops?

Let’s start off with the coaching carousel. There have yet to be any high-major head coaching changes, but you can bet they will be coming. With conference tournaments being canceled this week, there are coaches on the hot seat who will not have the chance to make a run this week and earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Texas coach Shaka Smart comes to mind as one who could have used a big week.

The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) already canceled the convention it holds at the Final Four. That’s where a lot of moving and shaking generally takes place among athletic directors looking to hire a head coach and head coaches looking to hire staff members. Not that those activities can’t happen over the phone, via Skype or still in an in-person setting, but it does complicate the process. Could a coach survive who otherwise wouldn’t have because his athletic director decides it isn’t the right time and climate to make a change? It is certainly possible.

If you’re reading this column, chances are you probably follow recruiting closely. This is where it could get really interesting. Schools have already started taking coaches off the road and suspending all visits to campus by prospects. For a senior looking to make a college decision in the next couple months, the process gets tricky now. For coaches looking to fill out a roster for next season, figuring out which prospects you want to target and recruiting them becomes much more complicated.

There are two live period weekends at the end of April for college coaches to go out and evaluate prospects with their travel teams. There has already been chatter that those weekends might not take place as currently planned. It’s not the end of the world, because class of 2021 prospects and younger players will still have the June and July weekends to play in front of coaches, but a lot of unsigned seniors will play on travel teams in April looking for an opportunity.

It’s an unfortunate situation all around and no industry is immune from being touched by this.