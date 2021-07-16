McDonald's Nuggets: Hoops' brave new world, top commits

In this week’s edition of McDonald’s Nuggets, Dan McDonald discusses the new world of college basketball as well as his Transfer of the Week, his Commit of the Week - and even a bonus Commit of the Week.

It’s quite common to see lists come out this time of year that rank the top coaches in college basketball. Some slant toward the best recruiters and some slant toward the better in-game coaches. However, the most undervalued and underappreciated trait in a college basketball coach these days is the ability to be flexible and adapt to the constantly changing sport.

The sport has changed more in the past year than at any time in my 32 years. The one-time transfer rule was finally approved. At the beginning of this month, athletes were able to start profiting off their name, image and likeness. And because of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility that allowed stars like Kellan Grady to spend an extra year in college at Kentucky or Brady Manek to put in a year at North Carolina. The new transfer rule allowed them to do that and be eligible right away.

So, the next time you see a list ranking college basketball coaches ask yourself if it accounts for the coach’s ability to stay ahead of the curve. Just look at the coaches in the Final Four this past season. Scott Drew, Mark Few and Kelvin Sampson were three of the coaches who saw the impact of using the transfer wire to upgrade their rosters before their peers caught up. Few has always looked outside of the borders of the United States to add players as well. The junior college route has been beneficial to both Drew and Sampson. Those three coaches have also generally done a good job of retaining the players and coaches in their program until the point where the player had to go pro, like Davion Mitchell at Baylor.

Player retention and the ability to acquire talent through any avenue possible - whether it’s high school, junior college, the transfer portal or going overseas - and coaches that can be flexible will determine which schools have success going forward.