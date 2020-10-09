Basketball Recruiting - McDonald's Nuggets: Freshmen to watch, Daimion Collins, more

Last week, I talked about five class of 2021 prospects outside of five-star range who could outplay their rankings at the next level. This week, I’m looking at some incoming freshmen who were outside of five-star range that I see making a big impact.

Let’s start with Ole Miss freshman guard Matthew Murrell. After watching him play with Team Thad during his last travel season, he quickly became one of my favorite guards in the class. He’s strong, tough, has good size and he can really score it. He’s going to be a star for the Rebels before long.

Xavier fans should be really excited for the arrival of freshman point guard Dwon Odom. He’s an alpha dog point guard that makes guys around him better. Travis Steele and his staff have done a really good job reeling in talent since taking over, and Odom is the perfect lead guard to make sure everything works. He has potential to be a lock-down defender and he can get his own buckets, too, although he’ll need to keep working on becoming a better shooter.

At this point, I trust Tony Bennett knows what he’s doing with guards. Reece Beekman is exactly the type of guard Bennett has had success with the last few years. He’s long, versatile and a really smart player. His length and athleticism will make him tough on the defensive end, which is how you get on the court at Virginia.

Kadary Richmond picking Syracuse is another really good fit for both sides. At 6-foot-5, his length and athleticism will make him tough in the front of Syracuse’s 2-3 zone, but it also allows Jim Boeheim to slide him to the back row of the zone. Offensively, his quick first step getting to the basket and his overall ability to score should help him break into the Orange’s rotation this year.

Selton Miguel is the type of prospect that could have fit at any program, but it’s Kansas State which will benefit from the intangibles he brings. He plays with an edge and a confidence that rubs off on teammates and makes everyone on his team better. His competitiveness and ability to score should get him on the court early and set the stage for a great career in Manhattan.