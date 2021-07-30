McDonald's Nuggets: Favorite NBA picks, Commit of the Week

In this week’s edition of McDonald’s Nuggets, Dan McDonald discusses his favorite picks from the NBA Draft along with a his Commit of the Week and a visit to watch this weekend.

Starting with the top overall pick, Detroit landed a future star in Cade Cunningham. Along with being a very complete all-around player at 6-foot-8, he has the intangibles to be the face of a franchise. He’ll make guys around him better. The Luka Doncic comparisons are certainly lofty, but not crazy.

The top of this NBA Draft was really strong at the top. Right after the Cunningham pick, Houston hit it really big with Jalen Green from G-League Ignite. He’s a ridiculously talented scorer with great athleticism for a shooting guard. He too could be the face of a franchise with his exciting brand of basketball.

Being able to get Jalen Suggs with the No. 5 overall pick makes the Magic the winners of the whole first round for me. As I highlighted in last week’s column, I don’t think it would have been crazy to take him with the top pick. He’s another really complete player that can carry a team and represent a franchise with class. Just a few picks later, I’m a big fan of picking Franz Wagner at No. 8 overall. At 6-foot-9, he’s a really versatile scorer and a tough shot-maker. Still just 19 years old, he has plenty of room to grow.

And lastly, I love Moses Moody going to Golden State. He fits right in with the way the Warriors value shooting from every position on their roster. He connected on 36% of his three-point attempts at Arkansas as a freshman and measured with a 7-foot wingspan, giving him strong “3-and-D” potential.