McDonald's Nuggets: Commits of the week, visit to watch

In this week’s edition of McDonald’s Nuggets, Dan McDonald once again discusses the top five commitments in a busy week of commitments and highlights an upcoming visit to watch.

It’s quite easy to name the top commitment of the week when it’s the top overall prospect in the senior class. Shaedon Sharpe (1) picked Kentucky this week over Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma State as well as the option of going pro. The 6-foot-5 wing is a ridiculously explosive athlete and a gifted scorer. He’ll be a star for John Calipari very quickly next season.

Austin Nunez (2) was my visitor to watch last weekend, and he left campus at Arizona State as a Sun Devils commit. The Texas native is one of the top shooters in the 2022 class and a natural playmaker. He’ll be learning the position from one of the best in Bobby Hurley.

Earl Grant made a pretty significant splash in his first class at Boston College with the addition of four-star guard Donald Hand (3) this week. At 6-foot-5, the Virginia native has the size, skill and versatility to play either spot in the backcourt at the next level.

Stanford reeled in one of the top shooters on the West Coast this week with the addition of Jaylen Thompson (4). He brings great size, length and athleticism on the wing at 6-foot-7 to go along with that lethal three-point stroke. Next step for him is adding strength to his wiry frame.

Malik Dia (5) became the third member of Jerry Stackhouse’s 2022 class at Vanderbilt this week, joining Texas natives Lee Dort and Noah Shelby. The skilled 6-foot-7 forward should fit right in with the Commodores playing off Dort in the low post.