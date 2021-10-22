McDonald's Nuggets: Commits of the week, a visit to watch

In this week’s edition of McDonald’s Nuggets, Dan McDonald recaps another really strong week of commitments around the country, along with a visit to watch in the ACC.

Kansas struck gold this week as the Jayhawks' staff won out over UCLA in the recruitment of four-star center Ernest Udeh (1). The Florida native was one of the major stock risers of the most recent travel season. His ability to dominate in the paint on both ends at 6-foot-10 led to scholarship offers coming in from all over the country. He’ll be a star at Kansas in a hurry.

Miami added its second and third commitments this week, with one of them coming from four-star power forward AJ Casey (2). The Chicago native is the prototypical four-man that college coaches love these days as he’s comfortable playing on the perimeter but also has the length and athleticism to be a factor in the paint.

Like Miami, Syracuse also double-dipped this week with four-star small forward Chris Bunch (3) being one of the two newcomers for the Orange’s 2022 class. The 6-foot-7 wing is the perfect fit to play on the back line of Jim Boeheim’s 2-3 zone with his length and athleticism. He’s also a very reliable three-point shooter.

Porter Moser continues to put in the work on the recruiting trail as the Sooners were able to land three-star guard Milos Uzan (4) this week. The Arizona native is a talented scorer who can play both guard spots at the next level. Uzan, along with fellow Oklahoma commit Otega Oweh, should make for a nice backcourt for Moser and his staff to build around.

Syracuse also scored a commitment from three-star power forward Maliq Brown (5) this week. The Virginia native again fits the long and athletic type of forwards and centers that Boeheim recruits for the back line of his 2-3 zone. As Brown fills out his 6-foot-9 frame he should be able to anchor the paint for the Orange as he’s a strong rebounder and rim protector.