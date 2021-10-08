McDonald's Nuggets: Commits of the Week

In this week’s edition of McDonald’s Nuggets, Dan McDonald recaps a really strong week of commitments around the country, plus a five-star visit in the SEC.



STARTING FIVE: Top commitments of the week

It was Villanova's turn to score the top commitment of the week with Cam Whitmore (1) choosing Jay Wright's program over many of the top programs around the country. Currently the No. 22 prospect in the 2022 Rivals150, Whitmore is the third four-star prospect to pick the Wildcats this year along with Mark Armstrong and Brendan Hausen. The 6-foot-6 wing is one of the best athletes in the class and brings the type of competitiveness and toughness that will allow him to thrive under Wright.

Mike Young continues to add talent to his program and reeled in a huge commitment this week with Rodney Rice (2) picking the Hokies. As the No. 44 prospect in the 2022 Rivals150, Rice is the highest-ranked prospect to choose Virginia Tech in Young's tenure. At 6-foot-4, he'll be able to play both guard spots for the Hokies as he's a sound decision-maker, makes plays for others and can create his own offense as well.

Oklahoma landed one of the biggest stock risers of the summer and one of the top competitors in the class this week in Otega Oweh (3). Oweh played a key role in helping Team Final win the Nike EYBL Peach Jam this summer with his aggressive scoring mindset and willingness to get after it on the defensive end. This is a huge commitment for Porter Moser as he looks to put his stamp on the Sooners program.

Michigan dipped down into Florida again with Gregg Glenn (4) choosing Juwan Howard's program. He's the No. 77 prospect in the 2022 Rivals150. At 6-foot-7, he plays a lot like most power forwards coming up these days as he's comfortable playing out on the perimeter and away from the basket. He can make some shots and passes well, but is still willing to go inside to fight on the boards.

Wes Miller is off to a strong start in rebuilding Cincinnati's program as he added another strong commitment this week with Josh Reed (5) choosing the Bearcats. Reed joins Daniel Skillings and Sage Tolentino in Cincinnati's 2022 class. The Georgia native gives Miller a prospect that can play a bunch of different roles. In his high school career, he's spent time playing center, point forward and everything in between. He's a strong ball handler, decision-maker and spot-up shooter that is big enough and strong to also battle in the paint.

VISIT TO WATCH: Mark Mitchell to Missouri