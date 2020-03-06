Dan McDonald is back with his weekend primer, McDonald's Nuggets. This week’s edition includes thoughts on the upcoming coaching carousel, the Commit of the Week, the “too close to call” Team of the Week and his Wagers of the Week.

It’s almost that time of year when seasons end and coaches change places. Last year around this time I predicted - and it wasn’t hard to see it coming - that there would be a lot of movement at the highest level of college basketball. This year, I’m thinking it will be just the opposite, for a few reasons.

If you go through league standings in college basketball, the teams at the bottom of power conferences mostly have newer coaches that still need more time - or in rare cases it is a school like North Carolina just having a bad year. There are maybe one or two schools where it appears likely a change is imminent.

Another reason schools often make a change is if there is a great candidate out there that would be an upgrade over the current coach. In the past few years, there have been coaches such as Will Wade, Kevin Keatts, Nate Oats, Eric Musselman, Kermit Davis and Dan Hurley who were just waiting to be poached by a bigger school from their mid-major job. There have also been coaches such as Fred Hoiberg, Tom Crean and Thad Matta out of work but worthy of another shot at a big job. If you look at this year’s candidates for schools wanting to make a change, it’s really John Beilein in his upper 60s and not really any other coach with serious buzz around his name. There will also be schools who would like to make a change this off-season but won’t do it because a massive buyout prevents it from happening.

That all being said, there are some potentially big dominoes that could fall. What Texas does with Shaka Smart could have some ripple effects throughout the sport. The Longhorns are playing better right now with two big wins this week and there is a significant buyout, but there is still some uncertainty around Smart’s future in Austin. I also wouldn’t rule out the possibility of Smart leaving on his own if the right spot opens. Texas could potentially steal a top coach from another school and cause some shock waves elsewhere.

The obvious elephant in the room here is the fallout from the FBI investigation into the sport. It’s possible the NCAA hands down serious punishments as early as this summer that could lead to jobs opening up, but at that point it would probably result in interim coaches taking over for next season with the school searching for a replacement next off-season.

Could a coach under NCAA investigation decide to get out before penalties are handed down by taking an NBA job? Could there be a surprise retirement or resignation? It certainly wouldn’t shock me, but outside of something along those lines, it will mostly be a quiet off-season for coaching changes.