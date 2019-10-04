The biggest topic of the week in college sports is one we have discussed in this column a few times this year, and that’s the new law passed in California that allows college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. As I’ve mentioned many times before, I’m completely in favor of this change for a number of reasons.

The one example I always go back to whenever somebody pushes back on this new rule is pretty simple, and I’ve yet to come across anyone with a good response to it. Under current NCAA rules, if any top college athlete - whether it was Zion Williamson last year or Tua Tagovailoa this year - signs an autographed shirt and sells it to me for $100, it’s an NCAA violation that impacts his/her eligibility. If I were to go get Anthony Edwards or Cole Anthony to sign a shirt for free, I could go sell it to a fan for $100 and there is no problem. That just doesn’t feel right to me.

I’ve really taken time to listen to those against athletes being able to profit on their likeness. The most notable person in college hoops I have seen come out firmly against it is Doug Gottlieb, whom I have a ton of respect for. He does bring up a lot of good points on how fans do root for the school over the player and that there is a ton of value in a college scholarship. I don’t disagree with either of those points. I do think people undervalue college scholarships and how much they can mean if an athlete truly takes advantage of the college experience. I just push back with an example such as Todd Gurley missing four games for signing some autographs at Georgia, yet somebody like me could do the same thing and profit off him with no issue.

I can’t get past how ridiculous that is.

Another aspect of the California law that I really like is that it doesn’t go into effect until 2023. What that does is allow the NCAA, other states and anyone else involved in college sports to figure out exactly how this works. There are a number of questions that need to be answered here. Are schools going to be allowed to have somebody on staff help facilitate these deals? What happens if a prospect agrees to a deal at one school and then transfers? Is there a buyout structure there?