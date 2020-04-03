On Wednesday afternoon, the NCAA announced it has extended the current recruiting dead period through the end of May. From a basketball standpoint, this is a really big deal that has made it tricky for programs still looking to piece together next season’s roster.

The dead period means no prospects can take visits, official or unofficial, and no coaches can go on the road to evaluate players or do home visits. Coaches can still call, text, e-mail, direct message, FaceTime, Skype and reach out to players in any other way they want. Because of the extended dead period, we have seen and will continue to see unsigned seniors and college transfers make decisions without stepping foot on the school’s campus and without ever meeting the coaching staff in person. That can lead to all sorts of issues.

When the dead period ends, it’s going to be absolute madness. For schools with scholarships still open, it’s going to be a combination of trying to finalize a roster for the upcoming season and trying to figure out which prospects to recruit in the 2021 class.

The 2021 class will certainly feel the impact from this dead period as well. There were several prospects who not only could have used the next couple months to get their name on college recruiting boards, but it’s also a time when these prospects could be going on visits to help toward an eventual decision.

For prospects who have already collected tons of scholarship offers, this isn’t going to be a huge problem in the long run. For those that needed live periods this summer to earn scholarship offers, I hope they are doing whatever they can to stay in shape and tighten up their games because they might only get a couple weekends in July at most to impress coaches prior to their senior season.