In case you missed it, class of 2020 small forward MarJon Beauchamp announced this week that he will not be playing college basketball and instead will spend a year training at Chameleon BX. The four-star prospect is just the latest prospect to skip college basketball to focus on a professional career, joining R.J. Hampton, Darius Bazley and others.



My biggest worry with this trend is that so many people seem to be downplaying the value of going to college, even if it’s only for a year. I’d be the first one to tell you college isn’t for everybody, but it can be a great option for the majority of people. Getting jobs after the ball stops bouncing, no matter what industry you go into, is so much about relationships you have, and there is no better place to build a network than college.

If a prospect goes to school for even two years before going pro because of the success he’s had on the court, assuming he leaves on good terms with the school and basketball program, it’s a lot easier to go back and finish up a degree from there. Whether that degree takes him into coaching or down another road, college has a lot of value if you use it to your advantage. And unlike a lot of their peers, athletes leave with no student loans to pay off.

There is another side of this though. The NCAA needs to make college a more attractive option for top prospects coming out of high school. The cost of attendance money is a good start, but it’s not enough. My personal opinion is that amateurism needs to go. There is no way schools can pay athletes. What needs to happen, and I mentioned this in a previous column, is allow athletes to profit on their own likeness. If an athlete can get an endorsement deal with millions, let it happen. If coaches recruiting athletes want to spend a ton of time helping them get deals, let it happen. I’ve thought about this for a long time and really don’t see the downside. It’s open season for how much schools pay coaches, so let’s go a similar route for the athletes.