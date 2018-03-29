It’s our job at Rivals.com to cut through all the noise and zero in on where the nation’s top players will end up playing college basketball. Sometimes the best intel comes from fellow elite prospects. This week at the McDonald's All-American Game, we surveyed several prospects about where some of their peers will eventually land. Here is what they said. RELATED: Takeaways from game | McDonald's All-Americans share their what-if scenarios

E.J. Montgomery Courtesy of McDonald's

Jordan Brown Courtesy of McDonald's

The pick: Cal Why: “He’s from there and I think he can go somewhere that he can dominate and take over and do his thing.” – Little The pick: Cal Why: “I don’t know. I heard some other guys say Cal so I’m going to with Cal then.” – White The pick: Cal Why: “It’s California and it’s kind of by his house so I think that’s where he’ll end up.” – Dotson The pick: Stanford Why: “I think he’s going to Stanford.” – Smith The pick: Cal Why: “I think he wants to stay on the west coast.” – Grimes The pick: Cal Why: “He’s a West Coast guy.” – Langford The pick: Cal Why: “I seem him staying over there on the West Coast.” – Uncommitted five-star E.J. Montgomery The pick: St. John’s Why: “I think St. John’s. Because I know they’ve been hounding him a lot and he’s been going on visits and I’ve been seeing it on his Instagram.” – Brown The pick: UCLA Why: “Because I feel like it’s a big man school and it’s something he can relate to” - Reid The pick: Oregon Why: “He might as well just come to Oregon with me. Cal isn’t a bad school and I know he’s looking at them, too.” – King The pick: Cal Why: “I think he’s going to go to Cal.” – Bazley The pick: Cal Why: “I don’t know but I’m going to go with Cal, too.” – Reddish

Romeo Langford Courtesy of McDonald's