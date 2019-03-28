McD All-Americans predict destinations of peers
It’s our job at Rivals.com to cut through all the noise and zero in on where the nation’s top players will end up playing college basketball. Sometimes the best intel comes from fellow elite prospects.
This week at the McDonald's All-American Game, we surveyed several prospects about where some of their peers will eventually land. Here is what they said.
The pick: Kansas
Why: “I think he likes Kansas a lot. With all the adidas gear he has now from playing in this game, he can just take it up to Kansas next year.” -- Five-star Tennessee guard signee Josiah-Jordan James
The pick: North Carolina
Why: “I think North Carolina because him and Armando are pretty cool and they’re talking all the time.” -- Uncommitted five-star forward Jaden McDaniels
The pick: North Carolina
Why: “I’m recruiting him.” -- Five-star North Carolina center signee Armando Bacot
The pick: North Carolina
Why: “I think he’s going to North Carolina. I can see him there with the Tar Heels.” -- Five-star Indiana forward signee Trayce Jackson-Davis
The pick: North Carolina
Why: “They are great recruiters.” -- Uncommitted five-star forward Matthew Hurt
The pick: North Carolina or UConn
Why: “He’s tough to pick but it’s one of those two." -- Five-star Duke center signee Vernon Carey
The pick: UConn
Why: “I say he’s going to end up going there.” -- Five-star Duke forward signee Wendell Moore
The pick: UConn
Why: “I’m going to go with UConn.” -- Five-star Louisville forward signee Samuel Willamson
The pick: UConn
Why: “Probably UConn. He can go in there and do his thing.” -- Five-star Washington center signee Isaiah Stewart
The pick: North Carolina
Why: “I think it’s going to be UNC.” -- Moore
The pick: North Carolina
Why: “I’m going to say North Carolina.” -- Williamson
The pick: North Carolina
Why: “That seems like where he’s headed.” -- Stewart
The pick: North Carolina
Why: “We are getting him, too.” -- Bacot
The pick: North Carolina
Why: “I think it’s going to be them.” -- Carey, Jr.
The pick: North Carolina
Why: “I think that’s where he’s leaning.” -- Hurt
The pick: North Carolina
Why: “It’s a great system for him.” -- James
The pick: Oregon or North Carolina
Why: “Those are the two that I see with him the most and I don’t think he’s decided yet.” -- Jackson-Davis
The pick: Oregon or North Carolina
Why: “I want him to come to Oregon because I’m in the Pac-12 and Nico’s in the Pac-12 and we can help make it the best conference next year.” -- Mobley
The pick: Duke
Why: “I feel like he might go to Duke. I feel like that’s a good fit for him with his size and his shooting ability. He can do everything.” -- McDaniel
The pick: Duke
Why: “Obviously I’m going to say Duke, I want him to come to Duke. I’m working on him.” -- Moore
The pick: Duke
Why: “I’m going to say Duke.” -- Willamson
The pick: Duke
Why: “They want two bigs and they didn’t get me, so there’s a spot open for him. Him and Vernon Carey can play well together. I feel like guys like him fit well in Coach K’s system.” -- Stewart
The pick: Duke
Why: “I think he’s going to Duke but I still don’t know. It could be anywhere because he’s still kind of up in the air but I think Duke’s getting him.” -- Jackson-Davis
The pick: Duke
Why: “He’ll be at Duke with me.” -- Carey, Jr.
The pick: Duke
Why: “I think because he fits the picture. He can play outside, he’s versatile, I feel like Coach K likes him a lot. On the adidas circuit, I saw Coach K come to a lot of his games and I think that’s the best fit for him.” -- Five-star USC signee Isaiah Mobley
The pick: Duke
Why: “He will end up being a Blue Devil.” -- James
The pick: North Carolina
Why: “It’s a done deal.” -- Bacot
The pick: San Diego State
Why: “I like San Diego State for him.” -- Uncommitted five-star guard Cole Anthony
The pick: Washington
Why: “I think he’s going to end up at Washington.” -- Moore
The pick: Washington
Why: “It’s either them or San Diego State.” -- Williamson
The pick: Washington
Why: “I think that’s his pick.” -- Bacot
The pick: Washington
Why: “I can see him going there with Isaiah Stewart. With him already being from Washington I think that’s an easy choice.” -- Jackson-Davis
The pick: Washington
Why: “That’s home for him.” -- Carey, Jr.
The pick: Washington
Why: “I say Washington because it’s his hometown, he gets a lot of love there. Isaiah Stewart is already there and if he joins their recruiting class will shoot up the charts.” -- Mobley
The pick: Washington
Why: “I think he and Isaiah Stewart will be really good in the Pac-12 next year.” -- Hurt
The pick: Washington
Why: “I think he wants to play with Isaiah Stewart there for the Huskies.” -- James
The pick: LSU
Why: “Definitely. I think it’s LSU.” -- James
The pick: Duke or LSU

Why: "I don't know but I think it's one of those two." -- Anthony
The pick: Duke
Why: “I’m going to say Duke, too. I think he might surprise some people.” -- Moore
The pick: Duke
Why: “They’re showing interest in him and I think he’s going to set up a visit and they’re going to offer him on that trip.” -- Carey, Jr.
The pick: Memphis
Why: “I think he might team up with James Wiseman at Memphis.” -- McDaniels
The pick: Memphis
Why: “I think that’s where he ends up.” -- Willamson
The pick: Memphis
Why: “Him and James are going there together I think.” -- Stewart
The pick: Memphis
Why: “That’s what people have been saying.” -- Bacot
The pick: Memphis
Why: “I think that’s a good fit for him. Their style of play, playing with James Wiseman, they have a good connection.” -- Mobley
The pick: Memphis
Why: “I think it’s Memphis with James Wiseman.” -- Hurt
Why: “The coaches at the other schools he was really looking at have gotten fired or had problems so I think those are the ones that are right there. I’ve been working on him a little bit but I’m still trying to give him some space because I know he’s trying to enjoy the process.” -- Jackson-Davis