It's our job at Rivals.com to cut through all the noise and zero in on where the nation's top players will end up playing college basketball. Sometimes the best intel comes from fellow elite prospects. This week at the McDonald's All-American Game, we surveyed several prospects about where some of their peers will eventually land. Here is what they said.

The pick: Duke Why: “I feel like he might go to Duke. I feel like that’s a good fit for him with his size and his shooting ability. He can do everything.” -- McDaniel The pick: Duke Why: “Obviously I’m going to say Duke, I want him to come to Duke. I’m working on him.” -- Moore The pick: Duke Why: “I’m going to say Duke.” -- Willamson The pick: Duke Why: “They want two bigs and they didn’t get me, so there’s a spot open for him. Him and Vernon Carey can play well together. I feel like guys like him fit well in Coach K’s system.” -- Stewart The pick: Duke Why: “I think he’s going to Duke but I still don’t know. It could be anywhere because he’s still kind of up in the air but I think Duke’s getting him.” -- Jackson-Davis The pick: Duke Why: “He’ll be at Duke with me.” -- Carey, Jr. The pick: Duke Why: “I think because he fits the picture. He can play outside, he’s versatile, I feel like Coach K likes him a lot. On the adidas circuit, I saw Coach K come to a lot of his games and I think that’s the best fit for him.” -- Five-star USC signee Isaiah Mobley The pick: Duke Why: “He will end up being a Blue Devil.” -- James The pick: North Carolina Why: “It’s a done deal.” -- Bacot

The pick: San Diego State Why: “I like San Diego State for him.” -- Uncommitted five-star guard Cole Anthony The pick: Washington Why: “I think he’s going to end up at Washington.” -- Moore The pick: Washington Why: “It’s either them or San Diego State.” -- Williamson The pick: Washington Why: “I think that’s his pick.” -- Bacot The pick: Washington Why: “I can see him going there with Isaiah Stewart. With him already being from Washington I think that’s an easy choice.” -- Jackson-Davis The pick: Washington Why: “That’s home for him.” -- Carey, Jr. The pick: Washington Why: “I say Washington because it’s his hometown, he gets a lot of love there. Isaiah Stewart is already there and if he joins their recruiting class will shoot up the charts.” -- Mobley The pick: Washington Why: “I think he and Isaiah Stewart will be really good in the Pac-12 next year.” -- Hurt The pick: Washington Why: “I think he wants to play with Isaiah Stewart there for the Huskies.” -- James