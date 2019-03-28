Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-28 09:02:23 -0500') }} basketball Edit

McD All-Americans predict destinations of peers

Woody Wommack
Rivals.com

Cole Anthony
McDonald's All-America Game

It’s our job at Rivals.com to cut through all the noise and zero in on where the nation’s top players will end up playing college basketball. Sometimes the best intel comes from fellow elite prospects.

This week at the McDonald's All-American Game, we surveyed several prospects about where some of their peers will eventually land. Here is what they said.

The pick: Kansas

Why: “I think he likes Kansas a lot. With all the adidas gear he has now from playing in this game, he can just take it up to Kansas next year.” -- Five-star Tennessee guard signee Josiah-Jordan James

The pick: North Carolina

Why: “I think North Carolina because him and Armando are pretty cool and they’re talking all the time.” -- Uncommitted five-star forward Jaden McDaniels

The pick: North Carolina

Why: “I’m recruiting him.” -- Five-star North Carolina center signee Armando Bacot

The pick: North Carolina

Why: “I think he’s going to North Carolina. I can see him there with the Tar Heels.” -- Five-star Indiana forward signee Trayce Jackson-Davis

The pick: North Carolina

Why: “They are great recruiters.” -- Uncommitted five-star forward Matthew Hurt

The pick: North Carolina or UConn

Why: “He’s tough to pick but it’s one of those two." -- Five-star Duke center signee Vernon Carey

The pick: UConn

Why: “I say he’s going to end up going there.” -- Five-star Duke forward signee Wendell Moore

The pick: UConn

Why: “I’m going to go with UConn.” -- Five-star Louisville forward signee Samuel Willamson

The pick: UConn

Why: “Probably UConn. He can go in there and do his thing.” -- Five-star Washington center signee Isaiah Stewart

The pick: North Carolina

Why: “I think it’s going to be UNC.” -- Moore

The pick: North Carolina

Why: “I’m going to say North Carolina.” -- Williamson

The pick: North Carolina

Why: “That seems like where he’s headed.” -- Stewart

The pick: North Carolina

Why: “We are getting him, too.” -- Bacot

The pick: North Carolina

Why: “I think it’s going to be them.” -- Carey, Jr.

The pick: North Carolina

Why: “I think that’s where he’s leaning.” -- Hurt

The pick: North Carolina

Why: “It’s a great system for him.” -- James

The pick: Oregon or North Carolina

Why: “Those are the two that I see with him the most and I don’t think he’s decided yet.” -- Jackson-Davis

The pick: Oregon or North Carolina

Why: “I want him to come to Oregon because I’m in the Pac-12 and Nico’s in the Pac-12 and we can help make it the best conference next year.” -- Mobley

The pick: Duke

Why: “I feel like he might go to Duke. I feel like that’s a good fit for him with his size and his shooting ability. He can do everything.” -- McDaniel

The pick: Duke

Why: “Obviously I’m going to say Duke, I want him to come to Duke. I’m working on him.” -- Moore

The pick: Duke

Why: “I’m going to say Duke.” -- Willamson

The pick: Duke

Why: “They want two bigs and they didn’t get me, so there’s a spot open for him. Him and Vernon Carey can play well together. I feel like guys like him fit well in Coach K’s system.” -- Stewart

The pick: Duke

Why: “I think he’s going to Duke but I still don’t know. It could be anywhere because he’s still kind of up in the air but I think Duke’s getting him.” -- Jackson-Davis

The pick: Duke

Why: “He’ll be at Duke with me.” -- Carey, Jr.

The pick: Duke

Why: “I think because he fits the picture. He can play outside, he’s versatile, I feel like Coach K likes him a lot. On the adidas circuit, I saw Coach K come to a lot of his games and I think that’s the best fit for him.” -- Five-star USC signee Isaiah Mobley

The pick: Duke

Why: “He will end up being a Blue Devil.” -- James

The pick: North Carolina

Why: “It’s a done deal.” -- Bacot

The pick: San Diego State

Why: “I like San Diego State for him.” -- Uncommitted five-star guard Cole Anthony

The pick: Washington

Why: “I think he’s going to end up at Washington.” -- Moore

The pick: Washington

Why: “It’s either them or San Diego State.” -- Williamson

The pick: Washington

Why: “I think that’s his pick.” -- Bacot

The pick: Washington

Why: “I can see him going there with Isaiah Stewart. With him already being from Washington I think that’s an easy choice.” -- Jackson-Davis

The pick: Washington

Why: “That’s home for him.” -- Carey, Jr.

The pick: Washington

Why: “I say Washington because it’s his hometown, he gets a lot of love there. Isaiah Stewart is already there and if he joins their recruiting class will shoot up the charts.” -- Mobley

The pick: Washington

Why: “I think he and Isaiah Stewart will be really good in the Pac-12 next year.” -- Hurt

The pick: Washington

Why: “I think he wants to play with Isaiah Stewart there for the Huskies.” -- James

The pick: LSU

Why: “Definitely. I think it’s LSU.” -- James

The pick: LSU or Duke

Why: “I don’t know but I think it’s one of those two.” -- Anthony

The pick: Duke

Why: “I’m going to say Duke, too. I think he might surprise some people.” -- Moore

The pick: Duke

Why: “They’re showing interest in him and I think he’s going to set up a visit and they’re going to offer him on that trip.” -- Carey, Jr.

The pick: Memphis

Why: “I think he might team up with James Wiseman at Memphis.” -- McDaniels

The pick: Memphis

Why: “I think that’s where he ends up.” -- Willamson

The pick: Memphis

Why: “Him and James are going there together I think.” -- Stewart

The pick: Memphis

Why: “That’s what people have been saying.” -- Bacot

The pick: Memphis

Why: “I think that’s a good fit for him. Their style of play, playing with James Wiseman, they have a good connection.” -- Mobley

The pick: Memphis

Why: “I think it’s Memphis with James Wiseman.” -- Hurt

The pick: Memphis or Indiana

Why: “The coaches at the other schools he was really looking at have gotten fired or had problems so I think those are the ones that are right there. I’ve been working on him a little bit but I’m still trying to give him some space because I know he’s trying to enjoy the process.” -- Jackson-Davis

