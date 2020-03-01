Maxwell Lewis jumped into four-star status and earned a spot in the top 100 of the most recent update Rivals150 for the 2021 class. All this comes in just his first season playing varsity basketball, so the arrow on his stock with college coaches is pointing straight up. USC is the latest school to come in with a scholarship offer. The Trojans join a list that already included Arizona State, DePaul, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas A&M, Utah and Washington State The 6-foot-7 small forward mentioned Oklahoma, TCU and USC as the schools he’s been in contact with the most lately.

Oklahoma: “I like their program. It’s a tough conference, but I don’t really care what conference it is in. After the season, I’m going to take a visit there to learn more about them.” TCU: “They are really good. They want me to come on a visit after the season. Coach [Jamie] Dixon is a really good coach. I like their way of running things and hopefully I learn more about them on my visit.” USC: “I visited the campus. It’s really nice. That’s where my dad grew up and I have been in Los Angeles a lot throughout my childhood. I just like the atmosphere around the program and how they play in transition with all the dunks and shooting three pointers.”

