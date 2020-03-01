Maxwell Lewis earns USC offer as stock continues to rise
Maxwell Lewis jumped into four-star status and earned a spot in the top 100 of the most recent update Rivals150 for the 2021 class. All this comes in just his first season playing varsity basketball, so the arrow on his stock with college coaches is pointing straight up.
USC is the latest school to come in with a scholarship offer. The Trojans join a list that already included Arizona State, DePaul, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas A&M, Utah and Washington State
The 6-foot-7 small forward mentioned Oklahoma, TCU and USC as the schools he’s been in contact with the most lately.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Oklahoma: “I like their program. It’s a tough conference, but I don’t really care what conference it is in. After the season, I’m going to take a visit there to learn more about them.”
TCU: “They are really good. They want me to come on a visit after the season. Coach [Jamie] Dixon is a really good coach. I like their way of running things and hopefully I learn more about them on my visit.”
USC: “I visited the campus. It’s really nice. That’s where my dad grew up and I have been in Los Angeles a lot throughout my childhood. I just like the atmosphere around the program and how they play in transition with all the dunks and shooting three pointers.”
RIVALS REACTION
Lewis said he has made it clear to college coaches that he won’t be deciding until August at the earliest. He wants to focus on finishing his high school season and having a great travel season before he sits down to make a college decision. But whenever the time comes, Lewis has a pretty good idea what it will take to earn a commitment from him.
“I’ll just be looking for the connection I have with the coaching staff, the bond we have, how they want me to play when I get there, and if I fit in with the players I would be playing with,” Lewis said. “I just need to feel the love.”
Oklahoma, TCU and USC have done the best job recently, but given his upward trajectory, don’t be surprised if more schools come into the picture and his recruitment changes quickly over the next six to eight months.