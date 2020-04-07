The news of Matt Haarms’ transfer from the Purdue program shocked many within the sport on Monday. Now sitting as one of the best transfers this spring and a top graduate-transfer candidate, there has been no shortage of interest geared towards him.

“I just want a place where I can showcase an NBA-ready skillset,” Haarms told Rivals.com about his decision to leave Purdue. “I want to have a great year so I can transition to the pro level.”

The Netherlands native started 40 games throughout his three-year career at Purdue. He has averaged at least two blocks per game in each season. As a junior, he averaged 8.6 points and 4.6 rebounds, while making 52-percent of his shots from the floor.

In no rush to make his college decision and with the coronavirus practically wiping out any visits that could have taken place, Haarms is not in a rush to make a decision. “I want to make sure I talk to everyone that has reached out to me on the phone. I want to do the right thing,” Haarms said. “So, before I do all of that, I don’t really know how long it’s going to take.”

Haarms is immediately eligible in the fall and could be the final piece to a league or national championship contending team’s roster.