Matas Buzelis' ultimate decision will be about more than basketball
After a big summer playing with the Mac Irvin Fire 16u group, Matas Buzelis jumped 15 spots to No. 27 in the updated 2023 Rivals150.
The intrigue with Buzelis is how skilled he is, at a lengthy 6-foot-10, with some pop. The junior at Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy can handle, shoot, and pass, and college programs have taken notice.
“I am hearing from all the schools who have offered,” Buzelis said. “I don’t have just one that sticks out right now. I have taken two official visits so far. One to Wake Forest and one to Florida State.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Wake Forest: “There is a Lithuanian connection there with one of the assistant coaches. It is a great overall program, heading in the right direction.”
Florida State: “I learned they got really big guards down there; they’re one of the tallest teams in the country; they have like four seven-footers. They’re physical, they play defense, and they push the ball.”
Kentucky: “They have not offered me yet, but I am trying to go on a visit there soon. We are still trying to figure everything out.”
Duke: “I am trying to set up an official visit with them, maybe in December.
WHAT'S NEXT?
“I am looking for a program with a coach I can lean on,” Buzelis said. “This decision, this choice is bigger than basketball for me, so just having that connection is very important.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Buzelis has a very projectable frame. While he is on the slender side, he has good wiggle off the bounce and good vertical pop. Buzelis is at his best in transition, with the ball in his hands. He can get to the basket and finish above the rim when he gets there. He has confidence in his jump shot, and he can knock it down when his feet are set. While there is still work to be done, and he knows this, there is real upside here.