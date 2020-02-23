“I picked Maryland because of the players, coaches and the way Coach (Mark) Turgeon prioritized me,” Smart said about his decision. “They need a point guard and they play the style I like to play. I know that it is going to be hard replacing someone so great as Anthony Cowan but they have faith in me to do it.”

Facing the task of replacing Anthony Cowan , who will leave the program as one of the best point guards in school history after the season, Maryland filled its top need for next year. Three-star guard Aquan Smart gave his verbal commitment to the Big 10 program following his official visit to College Park.

Maryland became the first power conference to offer earlier this month. Formerly committed to ETSU, the 6-foot-3 playmaker backed off of his verbal pledge in the fall before hearing overtures from a number others such as DePaul, Illinois and Texas A&M.

Smart should have the chance to earn an early role for the Terps next season. Anthony Cowan will leave over 35 minutes per game for the taking, ones that Smart could receive as a freshman. Thanks to his defensive versatility and size along the perimeter, Mark Turgeon should have ample lineups to choose from with the expected returns of Darryl Morsell, Aaron Wiggins, Serrel Smith and Eric Ayala.

Aquan Smart becomes the second member of Maryland’s 2020 class. In the fall, he will be joined by three-star guard Marcus Dockery, a local product known most for his scoring. The Terps could be active in the spring as it looks to fill the likely hole that Jalen Smith will leave in the frontcourt.