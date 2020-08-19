Basketball Recruiting - Maryland strikes with James Graham

“The fact that I know I am their number one target and the fact that Coach (Mark) Turgeon calls me every day,” Graham told Rivals.com as far as why he picked Maryland. “I can be someone who can score the ball and be that big guard every team needs that takes guards down low and bigs outside.”

After an exodus of talent this spring and with a major need in the frontcourt and in the talent department, Maryland hit its mark again. On Wednesday, one of the breakout prospects of the 2021 class this summer, James Graham, gave his verbal commitment to the Terps.

Graham chose the Terps over Arizona State, Auburn, Georgetown and Marquette. A Milwaukee native that broke out this spring after primarily being recruited by the regional mid-majors, Graham is on the cusp of inclusion into the Rivals150. He sits as the 26th best power forward in America, though is someone that can play a variety of spots and on both sides of the floor.

A versatile wing-forward that is comfortable playing with the ball alongside the perimeter, Graham exudes a comfortable long-range jumper that he can hit with a contested hand in his face. He has good size and strength that allows for him to absorb contact off the bounce, and is a good athlete in finishing through traffic at the rim. He should also be someone that evolves into a two-way weapon that can guard many spots in the half-court.

Graham becomes the third member of Maryland’s 2021 class. The Terps now sit with a top-10 class nationally thanks to its recent commitments earlier in the spring consisting of Rivals150 forwards Ike Cornish and Julian Reese. Its next priority will be along the perimeter in finding a replacement for Darryl Morsell for after the season.