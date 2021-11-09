Marvel Allen eyeing visits to LSU, Ohio State

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- One of the top guards in the 2023 class, Marvel Allen is seeing his recruitment begin to take shape. The five-star prospect is in the process of setting visits and has a handful of programs at top of mind. Allen recently updated Rivals.com on where things stand and what might be next in his process.





ON THE SCHOOLS IN MOST FREQUENT CONTACT

“Ohio State, LSU, Penn State, Ole Miss, Alabama, Illinois, Georgia. All of those are in contact.”

ON UPCOMING VISITS

“I’m trying to set up visits to Ohio State and LSU. Those for sure.”

ON OHIO STATE

“I know the guards they produce, and I know some of the guys that are there right now. I know Meechie Johnson fromAAU and just being around, When I talk to the coaches, they talk about how people think that the Big 10 is a league for bigs, but they’re going to try to change their playing style into being guard focused with the 2023 class.”

ON LSU

“With LSU, I really look up to Cam Thomas. I like his game a lot. Looking at him and knowing Coach [Kevin] Nickelberry is just a good, hard tough coach makes me like LSU. He’ll push me to get to that next level.”

ON GEORGIA

“I already visited, obviously. Coach [Tom] Crean is a great guy, and Georgia is underrated as a basketball school. In my personal experience, just watching the practices, Coach Crean is a great coach. He knows and loves the game. A lot of people say I’m leaning to Georgia and I like it a lot, but my recruitment is open. I’m looking for the best fit and still weighing my options.”

ON WHAT HE WANTS IN A COLLEGE

“I want to go in and start 100 percent. That’s my mindset. No coach has to worry about giving it to me, though, I’m going to work for it on the court and off the court. I just want to go into a system that fits -- a system where they run up and down. I want a place where it’s fast paced and they play defense. That and then building an early relationship with the coachesI want to go to a place where the coaches are really there for me -- a place where the coaches check on me and my family.”



