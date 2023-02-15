Wednesday was a big day for Shaka Smart and Marquette, who landed one of the more rapidly improving prospects in the 2024 class in the form of Hudson (Ohio) Western Reserve Academy wing Damarius Owens. Below, Rivals has a look at what the Golden Eagles are getting in the 6-foot-8 Owens, a New York native for whom Smart and company beat out fellow finalists Syracuse and Virginia Tech.





WHAT MARQUETTE IS GETTING

Owens is a good bet to debut in the the rankings when the Rivals150 refreshes next month, as the Hudson (Ohio) Western Reserve Academy standout has become a more versatile prospect as a junior. He’s improving as a ball handler and a shooter and his trajectory in those areas have made him capable of creating matchup problems on the perimeter. His improvement also suggests he’s not yet reached his ceiling, as the 6-foot-8 wing suddenly has rapidly developing guard skills that may not be finished improving. There’s plenty of work left to do in the weight room and from a skill standpoint, but Owens has shown enough as of late to warrant a healthy rankings jump. Defensively, he has the length and quickness to be effective, even if the effort on that end isn’t always as consistent as you’d like. He impacts games on the glass but will do so even more regularly as he continues to get stronger in the upper body.



