“I just felt Marquette was a place I could become the best player I could be and win championships at,” Perez told Rivals.com. “Coach Woj has the same fire that I have and they want to recruit the east coast. When I get to know Coach (Dwayne) Killings , I knew he was a guy that would push me, that I could trust and make me better.”

A decision has been made by Gardner-Webb transfer Jose Perez . After a productive two years at the Big South program, Perez gave his verbal commitment to Steve Wojciechowski and his staff on Thursday.

Perez selected the Tigers over Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa State, and Memphis. A 6-foot-5 guard-wing that has no true position, Perez is the epitome of versatility. He is a skilled and cerebral wing that can make shots, create for others and himself, and also rebound within the bigger bodies around the basket.

Named the Big South Conference Freshman of the Year, Perez was hobbled by injuries this past winter but still found ways to touch practically every portion on the final stat sheet. Starting every game but one as a sophomore, Perez averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

The Bronx native, who ran with the PSA Cardinals travel program during his prep days, is a sit-out transfer that unless the one-transfer rule is passed, or a waiver is granted to play immediately, will resume his college career with the 2021-2022 season. Potentially the replacement for Koby McEwen in the backcourt, Marquette will welcome in a top-25 recruiting class in the fall alongside Perez, while Ohio State transfer DJ Carton is also set to enroll.