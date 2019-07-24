Lewis told Rivals.com why he made his selection. “I picked Marquette because I believe I will get better there. They have a great staff and players and I left my visit loving the place,” he said. “I appreciate how Marquette never backed off on recruiting me. They were always consistent and made me a priority.”

Marquette began its 2020 class on Wednesday starting things off with a versatile forward that brings major toughness to the frontcourt. Justin Lewis , a four-star forward from Baltimore, committed to the Big East program, beginning what could be a really good class for Steve Wojciechowski’s bunch.

Selecting Marquette over such others as Maryland, UCF, UConn and Virginia Tech, Lewis is a hard playing and active forward that checks a variety of boxes on the final stat sheet. Valued for his toughness and the consistent energy that he provides in the frontcourt, he is someone that should be relied upon immediately thanks to his ability to fill his role at either forward position.

Wojciechowski, a native of the Baltimore region himself, makes his first dent into his hometown area as the head coach at Marquette. In dong as such, Lewis is the type of forward that can make shots to the perimeter, defend various positions thanks to his 7-foot-1 wingspan and rebound in high volumes.

On the Nike EYBL circuit this summer, he posted per-game averages of 18.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Lewis, a four-star member of the Rivals150, is the first class of 2020 prospect to give his verbal pledge to Marquette. They remain heavy contenders for the services of RJ Davis who has already visited campus, and have also found traction in the recruitments of Chibuzo Agbo, Nimari Burnett, Jamari Sibley and Myles Stute.