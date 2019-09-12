Marquette lands four-star forward
For the second time in the class of 2020, Marquette has landed a four-star forward.
The latest to give the nod to the Golden Eagles is skilled 6-foot-9 four man Osasere Ighodaro.
Ranked No. 95 nationally, the 6-foot-9 senior at Phoenix (Ariz.) Desert Vista told us during the summer that he was very high on what is happening in Milwaukee.
"Their team success sticks out," Ighodaro previously told Rivals.com Also their player development is a big thing.
"They've really made me feel like a priority."
In Ighodaro, Marquette is landing one of the more intriguing and high upside players in the class of 2020.
Though he lacks strength and is still a bit inconsistent, Ighodaro is the type of four man that you can run offense through in the high post. He has promise as a jump shooter, he can put the ball on the floor and he has all the tools to be the high level hybrid forward that coaches covet in today's game.
Ighodaro joins another versatile combo forward, Justin Lewis, as an early commit to Marquette. A native of the Baltimore area, Lewis actually ranks one spot behind his future teammate and checks in at No. 96 overall in 2020.