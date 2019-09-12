For the second time in the class of 2020, Marquette has landed a four-star forward.

The latest to give the nod to the Golden Eagles is skilled 6-foot-9 four man Osasere Ighodaro.

Ranked No. 95 nationally, the 6-foot-9 senior at Phoenix (Ariz.) Desert Vista told us during the summer that he was very high on what is happening in Milwaukee.

"Their team success sticks out," Ighodaro previously told Rivals.com Also their player development is a big thing.

"They've really made me feel like a priority."

