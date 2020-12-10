Basketball Recruiting - Marquette lands four-star center Jonas Aidoo

Marquette added another valuable piece to its 2021 class on Thursday afternoon. Four-star center Jonas Aidoo out of Liberty Heights (NC) ended his recruitment in favor of the Golden Eagles.

At 7-foot, Aidoo possesses the type of upside that led to his recruitment becoming one that included schools from all over the country. On Oct. 31, he trimmed his long list of schools down to Georgia, Houston, Kansas, Marquette, Miami, NC State, Providence, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wake Forest.

A late growth spurt in his high school career and a ton of hard work in the gym helped take Aidoo’s game to the highest level. Coming off a great travel season with Team Curry, he’s continued to make progress in his post-grad year at Liberty Heights.

The No. 104 prospect in the 2021 class can dominate around the rim with his length and athleticism, but he’s also become a reliable shooter out to three-point range and can make a straight-line drive to the rim.

Aidoo joins a Marquette recruiting class that includes four-star point guard Stevie Mitchell and three-star shooting guard Kameron Jones, who both signed with the school last month during the early signing period.